Arpita Ghosh appointed as TMC’s state general secretary

Two days after her resignation was accepted by the Rajya Sabha chairman, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Arpita Ghosh was appointed as the TMC’s state general secretary. The announcement was made by TMC state president Subrata Bakshi in a letter.

Ghosh on Thursday said that her resignation from the Rajya Sabha was voluntary and she did not take the decision under any kind of pressure. She also said that she took the decision after discussing the issue with the TMC leadership.

“There is a difference between being a Lok Sabha and a Rajya Sabha MP. When I was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the pandemic started, giving me very little opportunity to work as an MP. I will concentrate on organizational matters now and will get an opportunity to devote more time to theatre,” said the thespian turned politician.

Ghosh became a Rajya Sabha MP in March 2020 after losing from the Balurghat constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

