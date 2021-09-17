Arpita Ghosh appointed as TMC’s state general secretary

Arpita Ghosh appointed as TMC’s state general secretary

Ghosh on Thursday said that her resignation from the Rajya Sabha was totally voluntary and she did not take the decision under any kind of pressure

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 17 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 23:04 ist
TMC MP Arpita Ghosh. Credit: Twitter Photo/@ArpitaGhoshMP

Two days after her resignation was accepted by the Rajya Sabha chairman, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Arpita Ghosh was appointed as the TMC’s state general secretary. The announcement was made by TMC state president Subrata Bakshi in a letter.

Ghosh on Thursday said that her resignation from the Rajya Sabha was voluntary and she did not take the decision under any kind of pressure. She also said that she took the decision after discussing the issue with the TMC leadership.

“There is a difference between being a Lok Sabha and a Rajya Sabha MP. When I was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the pandemic started, giving me very little opportunity to work as an MP. I will concentrate on organizational matters now and will get an opportunity to devote more time to theatre,” said the thespian turned politician.

Ghosh became a Rajya Sabha MP in March 2020 after losing from the Balurghat constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

TMC
India News
Indian Politics
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

 