Assam flood: 95% of Kaziranga National Park under water; 21.63 lakh people affected, death toll touches 50

Rhinos, tigers, elephants and other animals were seen rushing to higher lands as 95 per cent of Kaziranga National Park was inundated in flood while over eight lakh people were affected by the deluge in the past 24-hours across Assam.

Six more deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll in this year's flood to 50 so far.

The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 21.63 lakh people remained affected in 2,173 villages in 27 of the states 33 districts. It said the flood left 60,696 homeless, who were provided shelter in 480 relief camps in 16 districts.

Barpeta, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Golaghat and Dhemaji remained worst affected by the flood.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above danger levels at Nematighat in Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and in Dhubri. Several tributaries also crossed the danger marks and water level was still rising.

A bulletin issued by Kaziranga authorities said 166 forest camps were inundated and seven of them had to be vacated by the forest guards due to rising water. At least 47 animals, mostly hog deers and swamp deers died while 70 others were rescued by forest personnel. "Apart from our efforts to save the animals from floods and vehicle hits on the highways, we have stepped up vigil as poachers take advantage of the flood," director of the park, P. Sivakumar said. Kaziranga is the biggest habitat of one-horned rhinos, apart from elephants, tigers, hog deers and other animals.

Deers, elephants and other animals were seen crossing the NH 37 to reach the hills in Karbi Anglong on the other side. Some animals have also died while being hit by vehicles plying on the inundated highway.

The park authorities have put speed limit of 40-km per hour on the stretch of the highway passing through it in order to prevent the death of animals. They, however, emphasised that the flood was also necessary to maintain ecology of the park as new grasses grow following the flood.