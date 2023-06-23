Assam flood: over 35,000 people in relief camps, 4.88 lakh affected

Over 35,000 people in Assam remained in relief camps on Friday due to floods while the deluge claimed another life, this time in Nalbari district.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday evening said flood situation improved in three districts but 4,88,525 people still remained affected in 19 districts. Bajali district in Western Assam still remained the worst hit on Friday, with the deluge affecting 2,67,253 people.

The ASDMA said a man in Ghograpar area in Nalbari district died due to the flood, taking the death toll to two.

Bhutan impact:

Rivers in Western Assam districts like Baksa, Barpeta, Bajali, Tamulpur, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri still remained in spate due to heavy rains on the hills of neighbouring Bhutan, coupled with incessant rains locally.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level in Dhubri and Nematighat (eastern Assam) while water level in three other rivers, Manas, Pagladiya and Puthimari also remained above danger level.

Some of these rivers originate in Bhutan and rains on the hills inundate Western Assam districts situated downstream. Heavy rains in most parts of Assam in the past few days also aggravated the flood situation, officials said. The Western Assam districts bear the brunt of Bhutan rainwater during every Monsoon. Houses are swept away while sand and stones flowing down the hills destroy crops and agricultural fields.

Crop area of 10, 782 hectares has been affected by the flood so far, said the bulletin.