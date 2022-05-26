Assam flood: Over 66,000 people in relief camps, death toll touches 30

The flood situation in Assam started improving but the death toll in the deluge touched 30 with two more casualties reported on Thursday from the Nagaon district.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday said that 66, 836 flood-hit people were taking shelter in five districts while over 5.61 lakh people remained still affected by the flood in 12 districts. Cachar district in South Assam had a maximum of 51,897 people taking shelter in relief camps followed by Hailakandi, Morigaon, Nagaon and Dima Hasao.

Train services to South Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram via Dima Hasao still remained curtailed due to the damage caused by the flood in the Lumding-Badarpur section of the Northeast Frontier Railway. Efforts were on to restore train services.

The ASDMA said the two deaths reported from the Nagaon district included a child.

Flood and landslides wreaked havoc, particularly in Central and South Assam affecting over seven lakh residents. Flood killed 25 persons while five others died due to landslides.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team from the Ministry of Home Affairs reached Guwahati on Thursday and interacted with the revenue and disaster management officials including ASDMA as a part of their field visit to Assam from May 26 to May 29, for the assessment of the damage caused by the flood and landslide. "Flood situation is improving but the situation is under close watch," ASDMA said.