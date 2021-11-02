Assam girl thrown out of shop for wearing jeans instead of burqa: Report

In a shocking incident, a girl in Assam was allegedly shamed and kicked out of a store by a shopkeeper for wearing jeans instead of a burqa. The shopkeeper and two others also assaulted the girl’s father when he protested, according to an NDTV report.

The girl, who went to the store to buy a pair of earphones, was reportedly denied service and insulted for wearing jeans and pushed out of the shop.

"When I reached the shop, the owner, who is an elderly person, told me that if I visited his house in jeans, it would impact his family because his daughter-in-law wears a burqa or hijab," the girl told the publication.

"These people are trying to bring the Taliban system in Assam and forcing girls to wear burqa and Hijab," the girl's father said, stressing that they have been brought up in Assam with Assamese cultur.e

The incident took place on October 25 and the police have arrested the main accused after the family filed an FIR.

