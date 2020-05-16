Assam journalist Manash Jyoti Baruah quizzed by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) quizzed a young journalist in Assam for about five hours on Friday in connection with a case registered to probe anti-CAA activist, Akhil Gogoi's alleged links with the Maoists.

The journalist, Manash Jyoti Baruah, who now works with Mirror of Assam, a digital media organisation in Guwahati said he was summoned by an officer of the NIA over phone asking him to appear before them on Friday. "A team of five investigators asked me several questions such as why Akhil Gogoi called me several times during the anti-CAA agitation in December. They also asked me why i was against the CAA. I told them that people of Assam are against CAA and my contacts with Gogoi was only related to news during the anti-CAA protests. But they continuously asked me several questions about my relations with Akhil Gogoi," Baruah told DH on Saturday.

An officer of the NIA here refused to talk to DH when asked about the journalist's questioning.

Baruah was associated with News18 Assam/Northeast, a satellite news channel in Guwahati during the protest in December and had extensively reported the protests including those by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), the organisation Gogoi leads.

Akhil and several of his associates were arrested in December after the protest against CAA turned violent in Guwahati and some other places. At least five persons died in police firing and during the protests. Akhil, who was accused of having links with the Maoists was granted bail in the case but was re-arrested in another case. He is still in judicial custody.

"As a journalist, we talk to many people, from politicians to agitators or police persons. But I am surprised the way the NIA quizzed a journalist like me," he said.

Baruah claimed that the NIA even did not issue him any official summon letter for questioning despite asking for the same.

When asked, Shantanu Borthakur, a lawyer here said under Section 160 of CrPC, a witness is normally called by investigators by issuing a notice. It is not understandable as to why the journalist was called without adhering to the laid down procedure, he said.

The NIA had earlier similarly questioned several activists and a professor of IIT Guwahati in connection with the case.