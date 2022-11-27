Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya

Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after border violence

Vehicles from Assam are now allowed to enter Meghalaya, a senior police officer said

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 27 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 15:14 ist
Assam Police personnel stop Meghalaya-bound vehicles along Assam-Meghalaya border. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border, police said.

Also Read | Local interests key to resolving NE disputes

"Wherever necessary, vehicles are being escorted. In other vulnerable areas, police patrolling has been provided," he said.

An advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday. Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam Six people - five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam - were killed due to the clashes.

