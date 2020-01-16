Assam man held for recruiting youths for Ulfa through Facebook

The Assam Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of carrying out recruitment for militant group Ulfa (Independent) through Facebook.

Krishna Gogoi, a resident of Bahalharam Hoolong Pathar in eastern Assam's Charaideo district, was arrested following the investigation into information that he was luring many youths through a Facebook account named as Abhoy Akhom.

"Couple of potential recruits arrested at Charaideo and Nagaon districts also revealed that they were coordinating with "Abhay Akhom" on Facebook for joining the outfit. On the basis of Facebook profiling, the operator of the account was identified. The location of the person was found to be Bhim Chapori under Cheng Chap Chariali police station.

"Immediately a team was sent to the location which arrested him. Scrutiny of the mobile phone, seized from his possession, reveals that he was frequently in touch with youths who wanted to join the ULFA (I)," said a statement issued by the Assam police headquarters based here.

Ulfa (I), a banned rebel group was formed in 1979 with demand for sovereign Assam. A faction of the group led by Arabinda Rajkhowa is in talks with the government and is in ceasefire since 2010. But the Ulfa (I) led by Paresh Baruah is still carrying out the armed movement. Baruah, the most dreaded rebel leader of the Northeast is now believed to be hiding somewhere along China-Myanmar border.