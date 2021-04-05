Assam minister's security officer detained for 'assaulting' cop

Assam minister Pramila Rani Brahma's personal security officer has been detained for allegedly assaulting an on-duty police officer at her residence in Kokrajhar district, police said on Monday.

The police officer was part of a patrolling team that had gone to Brahma's residence on Sunday night to disperse a crowd that had gathered in violation of the prohibitory orders imposed in view of the assembly polls on April 6, they said.

The social welfare and soil conservation minister, a senior leader of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) with which the ruling BJP has severed ties, however, alleged that it is a "conspiracy" hatched by her political opponents and that the local police is acting at the behest of higher authorities.

Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan on Monday said that a huge crowd had gathered outside Brahma's residence on Sunday night and a police team went there to disperse them as Section 144 CrPc was in force.

However, a scuffle broke out and the minister's PSO pushed and assaulted a probationary officer, following which he was picked up and taken to the police station, he said.

Further investigation is underway and a case is yet to be registered, the SP said.

Brahma, on the other hand, claimed that her supporters were inside her house and this did not amount to a violation of the prohibitory orders.

"This is an attempt to harass me and my supporters and sabotage our chance in the elections tomorrow. The people of my constituency will ensure my victory and defeat the forces responsible for acting in this manner," she said.

She also alleged that the SP had misbehaved with her saying that she is "not a minister now but only a candidate in the assembly polls".

Brahma, a sitting MLA of Kokrajhar East constituency since 1991 and a minister in both the Congress and BJP ministries from 2006, is seeking the seventh consecutive term from the seat.