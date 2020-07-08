Assam policemen's party during coronavirus lockdown prompts probe, transfers

A video showing a group of Assam police officers enjoying a party on a cruise over the Brahmaputra river here on Monday night amid the ongoing lockdown and curfew led to disciplinary action and a probe.

As the video was shared in social media and reported by local news channels, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asked the home department to initiate transfer of 10 police officers as a disciplinary action. "The state government has initated disciplinary action for transfer of police officers who took part in a night party on a river cruise over Brahmaputra violating the lockdown and curfew norms in the city. The department has initiated steps for transfer of one DCP, four ACPs, two OCs, two SIs and one ASI of the city police who took part in the party," said a statement issued by Chief Minister's office on Wednesday evening.

Guwahati is under complete lockdown and night cufew (7pm onwards) for two weeks since June 28 as the city witnessed community transmission of coronavirus since June 15. The city has reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 positive cases since June 15 while the state tally crossed 13,300 on Tuesday.

The state's health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been repeatedly asking residents in Guwahati to remain indoors and comply with the lockdown norms but the alleged violation of the norms by the police officers has caused discomfort to the state police as well as the state government.

Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjoy Krishna on Tuesday evening asked Guwahati police commissioner, Munna Prasad Gupta to initiate a probe into the news report and photographs showing the police officers attending a party with alcoholic beverages reportedly during curfew hours and the lockdown. "This reflects very poorly on the policemen and displays a total disregard for orders under the Disaster Management Act," it said.