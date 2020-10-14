Assam Rifles holds man for throwing grenade at camp

Assam Rifles apprehends accused involved in lobbing grenade at transit camp

PTI
PTI, Dimapur,
  • Oct 14 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 15:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Assam Rifles apprehended the main accused involved in lobbing a grenade inside the transit camp of the paramilitary force on October 10, an official said on Wednesday.

PRO, HQ IGAR (N) Lt Col Sanjiv Sethi in a delayed release stated that the accused who belongs to NSCN (K) Nikki Sumi faction was arrested on Sunday from his residence in Dimapur.

One 9 mm pistol along with three live rounds were recovered from his possession, he said.

The apprehended person along with recovered items was handed over to East Police Station, Dimapur and further investigation is going on, he said.

On October 10 unidentified persons lobbed a grenade at Assam Rifles transit camp at Purana Bazar area here. The grenade exploded inside the camp but no one was injured.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Assam Rifles
grenade attack

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 