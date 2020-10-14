Assam Rifles apprehends accused involved in lobbing grenade at transit camp

The Assam Rifles apprehended the main accused involved in lobbing a grenade inside the transit camp of the paramilitary force on October 10, an official said on Wednesday.

PRO, HQ IGAR (N) Lt Col Sanjiv Sethi in a delayed release stated that the accused who belongs to NSCN (K) Nikki Sumi faction was arrested on Sunday from his residence in Dimapur.

One 9 mm pistol along with three live rounds were recovered from his possession, he said.

The apprehended person along with recovered items was handed over to East Police Station, Dimapur and further investigation is going on, he said.

On October 10 unidentified persons lobbed a grenade at Assam Rifles transit camp at Purana Bazar area here. The grenade exploded inside the camp but no one was injured.