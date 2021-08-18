Assam to set up AI centre with help from Israel-based company

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) has signed a MoU with Corsight AI, an Israel-based company to set up an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence at a Tech City situated near Guwahati.

Under the collaboration, Corsight AI will help AMTRON to establish a strong Face Recognition Technology Development and Services portfolio along with setting up a Facial Recognition Center of Excellence.

"With this collaboration, AMTRON aspires to provide Facial Recognition services, capacity development, research and skilling services to the Government of India, state governments and allied government organisations and Public Sector Undertakings within India, against continuously growing and rapidly evolving demand for Facial Recognition technology," AMTRON said in a statement.

"The technology powered by Autonomous AI, is the most advanced artificial intelligence system backed by more than 250 patents. The technology provides facial recognition solutions for the most challenging conditions such as, recognising faces in extreme angles, moving crowds, low quality images, partially covered faces and even in nearly complete darkness along with personal privacy protection," it said.

Corsight AI works with enterprise clients and government agencies in a variety of industries including aviation and homeland security, law enforcement, retail, entertainment, securing public premises such as large government offices, airports, ports, oil and natural gas installations, industrial estates, SEZs, defence, railway stations, large public gatherings and many more applications in public safety and policing.

Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight AI, said “Our first task will be to build the Innovation Center at AMTRON’S offices and to engage with the client community to deliver real value and outcomes.”

Managing director of AMTRON, M K Yadava said the collaboration was aimed at meeting the privacy related issues faced by the government agencies. "Apart from the privacy related issues, the defence and aviation sector of India could be highly benefitted from this alliance and we could see a major change in secured data privacy models in near future with integration of such robust technologies.”