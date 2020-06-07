Assam to shut 17 govt schools for zero success rate in class 10 exams

In a warning to set things right, Assam government has decided to close 17 schools for zero success rate in the Class X board examinations, results of which were declared on Saturday.

Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Sunday that the action was taken as per the decision taken earlier and so all teachers serving in these schools will be transferred to other districts in the next 72-hours. "The teachers will be transferred to some better schools so that they can work in schools doing better. At the same time the students of these schools will be enrolled in nearby schools," he said.

Nearly 3.5 lakh students appeared for the class X examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam. The high school leaving certificate examinations saw 64.8 per cent passes while Assam high madrassa examinations recorded 63.67 per cent passes.

Officials said the tough decision was taken in order to send a stern message to the schools not improving their performances despite warnings and necessary facilities provided over the years.

Sarma, however, informed that 109 government schools showed 100 per cent pass result this time compared to 54 such schools last year. Similarly, the number of schools which reported between 90 per cent to 100 per cent pass result also increased from 386 last year to 503 this year.

Free admission due to COVID-19 impact:

Sarma also announced that the state government decided to make all admissions in colleges and universites free of cost in view of the economic hardships inflicted on the parents by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. This will be applicable to all irrespective of income level. Earlier children of those with Rs. two lakh annual income level were only eligible for free admissions. "Be it in normal colleges, universities or medical, engineering, polytechnic, agriculture, veterinary colleges, all admissions this time will be free of cost. The government run institutions can not charge any money in this session," Sarma said.