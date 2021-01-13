Assam's Raijor Dal fasting on feasting day, demand Akhil Gogoi's release

Members of Raijor Dal, a newly floated regional party in Assam on Wednesday sat on a 48-hour fasting demanding release of their leader Akhil Gogoi from jail, on a day people across the state enjoyed Uruka, the traditional feasting as part of Bhogali Bihu celebrations.

Gogoi, who was recently named as president of the party, is in jail since the violent protest against the CAA in December last year. Akhil has been accused of having links with the CPI (Maoists).

Three leaders of Raijor Dal, Dhaijjya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal and Manas Konwar sat on a hunger strike in Guwahati on Wednesday morning, almost at a time when people across Assam were busy in community fishing, buying fish, meet, traditional cakes and other food items for the feasting in the night.

"There can not be a feasting for us when our leader is in jail on false charges. BJP and RSS has imposed false allegation as they are scared of losing the power if Akhil comes out before the elections and contest polls," Dhaijjya Konwar said. Assam is gearing up for Assembly elections slated in April-May.

The three were also arrested along with Akhil but they were granted bail by the court earlier.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case told Gauhati High Court that Akhil had sent a group of members of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, the organisation he leads since 2005, to Maoist camps for training on weapons. He had also infuriated protesters during the anti-CAA agitation to attack public properties, the NIA alleged.

The high court on January 7 rejected Gogoi's bail plea following which Raijor Dal leaders decided to move the Supreme Court with a plea for his bail.

Akhil has been vocal against BJP and RSS for long and his party has also decided to contest the Assembly elections against the ruling BJP and its allies. The party is likely to forge an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad, another new regional party, sharing almost similar ideology.