Bengal Assembly speaker accepts Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday accepted the resignation of former Minister Suvendu Adhikari as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA. Speaking to reporters at the State Assembly, Banerjee said that he accepted Adhikari’s resignation after speaking to him in person and being convinced that the resignation was voluntary.

“After meeting Adhikari in person I was satisfied with his answers regarding his resignation letter and was convinced that it was voluntary and was not submitted under any kind of pressure,” said Banerjee. He also said that the undated resignation letter submitted by Adhikari on December 16 has been accepted with effect from December 21.

The Speaker on Friday had said that Adhikari's resignation was not accepted as it did not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and rules of the State Assembly.

Following his meeting with the Speaker earlier in the day, Adhikari said that he answered in the affirmative when the Speaker asked whether his resignation was voluntary.

Adhikari joined BJP with several other TMC leaders on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.