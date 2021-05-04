Bengal BJP adopts wait-and-watch approach over selecting Leader of Opposition

The BJP has adopted a wait-and-watch approach in selecting the Leader of the Opposition for the West Bengal Assembly. Party sources said all heavyweight leaders in the old guard have lost in the Assembly elections. They also said any “hurried approach” towards the issue may further fuel the faction feud in the party.

BJP insiders said the state unit has the option of selecting Mukul Roy or Suvendu Adhikari, both TMC turncoats. However, BJP sources said the state leadership is doubtful whether Roy will agree to take up the responsibility, considering his ill-health.

As for Adhikari, they said even though he is a prominent face in state politics, the fact that he joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) just ahead of the Assembly elections may not go down well with the old guard.

“But since Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee and has considerable experience as Minister, he cannot be totally ruled out,” a senior state BJP leader said.

Even as a section of state leaders want BJP MLA from Madarihat, Manoj Tigga, to be chosen for the post, there are doubts whether Tigga will be able to handle the responsibility.

“Despite our defeat, one has to remember that from getting just three MLAs in the 2016 Assembly elections, we now have 77 MLAs and are the main Opposition party in the Assembly. We need to have someone as the Leader of the Opposition who is steeped in BJP’s ideology,” the BJP leader said.

The state BJP leadership’s hesitance over the issue became evident from unit president Dilip Ghosh’s comment. “Nothing has been decided on this so far. The Leader of the Opposition will be decided through extensive discussion in the party,” he said.