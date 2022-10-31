Bengal Cong leader who was diagnosed with dengue dies

Bengal Congress leader who was diagnosed with dengue dies

Mohammed Jahar, who was diagnosed with dengue a few days ago, died at Kolkata's SSKM hospital

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 31 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 14:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Congress leader from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Mohammed Jahar, who was diagnosed with dengue a few days ago, died on Monday at a state-run hospital here, a party functionary said.

Jahar, the former president of the district unit of the youth Congress, breathed his last around 7 am at SSKM Hospital, an official of the health facility said.

Also Read | Dengue patient in UP dies after being given mosambi juice in drip; hospital sealed

"He has been working relentlessly for dengue-infected patients in Berhampore in Murshidabad district. He got infected with the vector-borne disease. His condition had deteriorated and he breathed his last this morning," the Congress functionary said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Murshidabad
dengue
India News
Congress

What's Brewing

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

 