Bengal Congress leader who was diagnosed with dengue dies

Congress leader from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Mohammed Jahar, who was diagnosed with dengue a few days ago, died on Monday at a state-run hospital here, a party functionary said.
Jahar, the former president of the district unit of the youth Congress, breathed his last around 7 am at SSKM Hospital, an official of the health facility said.
"He has been working relentlessly for dengue-infected patients in Berhampore in Murshidabad district. He got infected with the vector-borne disease. His condition had deteriorated and he breathed his last this morning," the Congress functionary said.
