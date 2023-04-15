Bengal couple dies by suicide, leaves wishlist for pet dog

Bengal couple dies by suicide, leaves wishlist for dog

The couple in the note expressed their desire that their pet Jango be handed over to an NGO working for the welfare of animals

IANS
IANS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 15 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 22:14 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

A couple committed suicide in Bengal's West Midnapore district after leaving a wish list about the future of their pet dog.

On Friday night, the local police recovered the bodies of Debasish Ghosh and Jolly Ghosh from their residence in the Alamgunj area along with a suicide note found near their bodies.

Sources in the Ghatal police station said that in the suicide note, there was a line wherein the couple mentioned that debt burden forced them to take the extreme step, the remaining part of the note was a wish list for 'Jango', their pet Golden Retriever dog.

The couple in the note expressed their desire that Jango be handed over to an NGO working for the welfare of animals.

"The note also has details of Jango's food habits along with a daily diet chart. The note mentions the name and contact details of a veterinarian under whose supervision Jango was," the police said.

The note ends with a heartfelt prayer that any individual or organisation adopting Jango should take care of him as per the points mentioned in the wish list.

"We will make all possible attempts so that Jango is handed over to an NGO or an individual dog-lover ready to adopt him. But the question is where to house him in the interim period. The dog seems to be in a totally confused state unable to track his owners," the police said.

