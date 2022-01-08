WB minister Sujit Bose tests Covid-positive a 2nd time

Bengal minister Sujit Bose tests positive for Covid-19 a second time

Bose had first contracted the disease in May last year

  Jan 08 2022
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 15:03 ist
West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose has again tested positive for Covid-19, following which he has been placed under home isolation, a health official said on Saturday.

Bose, who had contracted the disease in May last year, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on Friday night, he said.

"The minister had exhibited Covid symptoms, following which he undertook the RT-PCR test, the result of which returned positive. His symptoms are mild, and he is in home isolation," the official said.

His family members will be tested for Covid-19 on Saturday, he added.

