Bengal minister Sujit Bose tests positive for Covid-19 a second time

West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose has again tested positive for Covid-19, following which he has been placed under home isolation, a health official said on Saturday.
Bose, who had contracted the disease in May last year, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on Friday night, he said.
"The minister had exhibited Covid symptoms, following which he undertook the RT-PCR test, the result of which returned positive. His symptoms are mild, and he is in home isolation," the official said.
His family members will be tested for Covid-19 on Saturday, he added.
