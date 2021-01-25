Bengal minister undergoes angioplasty for blocked artery

West Bengal Cooperative Minister Arup Roy on Sunday underwent angioplasty for a blocked artery at a Kolkata-based private hospital where he was admitted with chest pain, an official said.

The 60-year-old TMC MLA from Howrah Madhya seat had one stent insertion and his condition is stable, he said.

Roy, who had been complaining of uneasiness since Saturday, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning after his condition deteriorated, the official said.

"The minister is doing well after the surgery. He is stable and our senior doctors are monitoring his condition," he said.

Doctors will assess the minister's condition on Monday before deciding whether to discharge him, he added.