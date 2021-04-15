Bengal polls: Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies

Bengal polls: Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies from coronavirus

Samsherganj goes to the polls in the seventh phase on April 26

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 15 2021, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 12:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for Covid-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.

Haque, the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medical facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

He died around 5 am, the sources said.

Samsherganj goes to the polls in the seventh phase on April 26.

