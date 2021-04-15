Bengal polls: Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies from coronavirus

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for Covid-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.
Haque, the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medical facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.
He died around 5 am, the sources said.
Samsherganj goes to the polls in the seventh phase on April 26.
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks