Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty passes away at age 59

She was survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 31 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 19:48 ist
Sonali Chakraborty. Credit: Twitter/ @AbhijitAITC

Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness.

She was 59 and survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter.

Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.

She also appeared in films such as Dadar Kirti (1980), Har Jeet (2002) and Bandhan (2004), among others.

Last, she was seen in mega serial Gaatchora.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over her demise, extending condolences to the bereaved family. 

