Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty passes away at age 59

Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness.
She was 59 and survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter.
Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.
She also appeared in films such as Dadar Kirti (1980), Har Jeet (2002) and Bandhan (2004), among others.
Last, she was seen in mega serial Gaatchora.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over her demise, extending condolences to the bereaved family.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall
Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy
A look at India's worst bridge disasters
Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?
Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season
DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet