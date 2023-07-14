Bhutan to release excess water from Kurichhu dam, Assam on high alert

Assam government issued an alert in districts bordering Bhutan after the neighbouring country informed that it would release excess water from the Kurichhu hydropower dam on Friday.

"The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas rivers," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday evening.

Also Read | Brahmaputra cross danger levels in Assam, over 41,000 affected by floods

Western Assam districts like Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Nalbari and Baksa are situated in the downstream areas and bear the brunt of water released from hydropower dams and heavy rains on the upper reaches of Bhutan. Apart from the destruction of houses, croplands are severely affected due to the sandy soil coming down the hills of Bhutan.

An office order issued by National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology, Thimphu on July 12 stated that Druk Green Power Corporation informed that they would carry out reservoir scouring of the Kurichhu hydropower plant on July 14. "In doing so, they will release the water stored in the reservoir between midnight and 9 am in a controlled manner," it said.

The alert increased the worries of the administrations in the districts bordering Bhutan as the Beki River was already flowing above the danger level and inundated several villages on Thursday.