Bihar boy stuck in bridge pulled out after 20 hrs, dies

Bihar boy trapped in bridge pulled out after 20 hours, dies on way to hospital

The boy, Ranjan Kumar, was found trapped at the Nasriganj-Daudnagar Bridge, on Wednesday.

PTI
PTI, Rohtas ,
  • Jun 08 2023, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 20:50 ist
Rescue operation to pull out trapped boy. Credit: IANS Photo

An eleven-year-old boy who was pulled out nearly 20 hours after he was trapped between a pillar and a slab of a bridge here, died Thursday on way to a hospital.

The mentally challenged boy who managed to wedge himself in a part of the bridge built over the Son River, in Atimi village in Bihar's Rohtas district, was pulled out after the slab behind which he was trapped was cut up.

"The boy was brought to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination," K N Tiwary, Civil Surgeon, Sadar Hospital (Sasaram) told reporters.

The boy, Ranjan Kumar, was found trapped at the Nasriganj-Daudnagar Bridge, on Wednesday.

Shatrughan Prasad, the boy's father had earlier informed local authorities that his son who was mentally unsound had gone missing two days ago. Later the child was discovered trapped by a woman.

Earlier in the day, Jaffar Imam, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nasriganj, told reporters, “The incident took place yesterday when the boy somehow got trapped between the pillar and a slab of the Nasriganj-Daudnagar Bridge."

An expert team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force were immediately called and they began the rescue operation. Oxygen was also supplied to the trapped boy through pipes.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 