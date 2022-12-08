Bihar bypoll: BJP wrests Kurhani from Mahagathbandhan

Bihar bypoll: BJP wrests Kurhani from ruling Mahagathbandhan

The bye-election was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarpur,
  • Dec 08 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 16:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Thursday wrested from Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan the Kurhani assembly seat where its candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta defeated Manoj Singh Kushwaha of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by 3,645 votes.

In the cliffhanger of a contest, Gupta polled 76,653 votes while Kushwaha finished with 73,008 votes.

The bye-election was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.

The RJD is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan. 

India News
Bihar
Bypolls
BJP
mahagathbandhan

