Bihar floods: death toll reaches 21, over 69 lakh affected

Waters from overflowing rivers originating in Nepal entered in more areas of the 16 flooded districts of Bihar on Thursday, claiming two lives and affecting more than 69 lakh people. With two fresh fatalities, the death toll in Bihar flood has reached 21.

According to the disaster management departments bulletin, both the casualties in the last 24 hours have been reported from Siwan which is among the 16 districts affected by the calamity caused by rivers originating in Nepal and flowing through northern parts of the state.

Earlier, Darbhanga had reported seven deaths while Muzaffarpur had accounted for six casualties, followed by West Champaran (four) and Siwan (two).

The number of distressed people, so far, is 69.03 lakhs, an increase of three lakhs since the previous day, while the number of affected panchayats has risen from 1165 to 1185 during the period.

A breach in an embankment was reported from Tanti Tola, situated along Budhi Gandak river in Khagaria district, late Wednesday night. "Repair and restoration work is underway non-stop at the embankment. Officials are keeping a watch.

People are advised to avoid panic and scaremongering", water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha tweeted.

Other districts hit by the floods are Sitamarhi, Supaul, Sheohar, Kishanganj, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Madhubani and Samastipur. Among the flood-hit people, 4.82 lakh have been evacuated from badly inundated areas. Of them, 12,239 were taking shelter at eight relief camps.

Besides, more than 10 lakh people were being fed at 1402 community kitchens. Relief work is being carried out by more than 20 NDRF teams deployed across all the affected districts besides the state disaster response force (SDRF).

According to Vijay Sinha, commandant of 9th Battalion stationed at Bihta near Patna, NDRF personnel have so far helped more than 11,000 people relocate to safer places. In addition, it has been reaching out with help to people requiring urgent medical attention, while stranded in marooned areas.

"Many medical emergencies involving pregnant women, small children and the elderly have been taken care of with the help of timely intervention of our teams. "The latest instance is of Darbhanga where a 48-year-old snakebite victim was picked up from her marooned village and rushed to the Hanuman Nagar PHC early this morning", he added.