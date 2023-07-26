Bihar: One killed, two injured as police open fire during demonstration over poor power supply

A 34-year-old man was killed and two others critically injured as police opened fire to quell a demonstration over poor power supply in Bihar's Katihar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Police opened fire and baton-charged the protesters when some of them indulged in stone-pelting, Deputy SP of Barsoi sub-division Prem Nath Ram said.

"Khurshid Alam, a resident of Baasal village, has died. Two others, hailing from adjoining villages, were rushed to a hospital," he said.

Katihar's Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said heavy deployment of forces has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was in the district for a BJP programme, also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Locals claimed that at least five people were hit by bullets at the protest site.