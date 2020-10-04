Bihar polls: PM chairs CEC meet to finalise candidates

Bihar polls: PM Modi chairs BJP CEC meet to finalise names of candidates

Anand Mishra
Anand Mishra, DHNS,
  • Oct 04 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 22:07 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

On a day when one of NDA's Bihar allies announced to go solo in the upcoming state polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee to finalise the names of candidates for the state assembly elections. The BJP and the JD(U) have decided to contest an equal number of seats.

The meeting was attended by BJP Chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Election in-charge for Bihar Devendra Fadnavis, state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi who deliberated on the names of the candidates as well as the evolving political scenario in the state.

Read: LJP decides not to fight Bihar election under Nitish Kumar's leadership of NDA, creates buzz

While the LJP on Sunday decided to have no truck with the JD(U) in Bihar even as it vouchsafed support for the BJP post poll, Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insan Party quit the Opposition alliance yesterday. Sahani was earlier with the BJP. 

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi returned to the NDA fold after quitting the Opposition alliance last month. The former Union minister’s bid to forge a third front in alliance with the BSP in the state came a cropper with the state BJP chief himself joining the RJD. The BJP is taking into account all these factors.

The BJP and the JD(U), who have formalised a 50:50 seat-sharing formula, are expected to address a joint briefing in Patna on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Devendra Fadnavis
JD(U)
Nitish Kumar
LJP
RJD
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Nitin Gadkari
Sushil Kumar Modi
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
NDA
J P Nadda
Hindustani Awam Morcha

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

 