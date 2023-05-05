Biman Bangladesh plane makes emergency landing at Patna

Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport due to technical problem

All the 77 passengers on board are safe, officials said

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • May 05 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 19:15 ist
The flight-BBC 371 was diverted to Patna after pilot reported a technical problem, a senior official of the DGCA said. Credit: Twitter/@manairport

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu with 77 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Friday due to a technical problem, an official said.

The flight-BBC 371 was diverted to Patna after pilot reported a technical problem, a senior official of the DGCA at Patna told PTI.

"All the 77 passengers on board are safe," he said.

"Engineers are inspecting the aircraft. The aircraft will be allowed to take off only after clearance from aircraft engineers and pilot", the official said.

India News
Patna
Bihar
Bangladesh

