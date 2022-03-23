Birbhum deaths: Calcutta HC to hear matter suo moto on Wednesday

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday registered a suo moto case after eight persons, including three women and two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat, Birbhum district.

A Chief Justice-led bench will hear the matter at 2 pm.

A dozen houses were set ablaze in a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

Calcutta High Court registers a suo moto case in the incident of Rampurhat, Birbhum district. Chief Justice bench to hear the matter today at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/FfhTJDlesi — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went for each other's jugular over the incident, while the Union home ministry sought a detailed report from the state government.

