Birbhum deaths: HC to hear matter suo moto today

Birbhum deaths: Calcutta HC to hear matter suo moto on Wednesday

Eight persons, including three women and two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 23 2022, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 11:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday registered a suo moto case after eight persons, including three women and two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat, Birbhum district.

A Chief Justice-led bench will hear the matter at 2 pm.

A dozen houses were set ablaze in a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went for each other's jugular over the incident, while the Union home ministry sought a detailed report from the state government.

More to follow...

