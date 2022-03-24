Birbhum killings reminiscent of Nazi camps, says BJP

Birbhum killings reminiscent of Nazi concentration camps, Mamata is 'nirmam': BJP

8 people, mostly women & children, were burnt alive at Bogtui village of Birbhum district on Tuesday in suspected retribution for the killing of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

A view of the burnt house after a mob allegedly set ablaze around 10-12 houses and at least eight persons were burnt to death on Monday late night, at Bogtai, in Birbhum on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

Dubbing the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum as reminiscent of a "Nazi concentration camp", the BJP Thursday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she showed no "mamata" (affection) and was "nirmam" (cruel).

Eight people, mostly women, and children, were burnt alive at Bogtui village of Birbhum district early Tuesday in suspected retribution for the killing of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

The incident has sparked national outrage, with West Bengal's main opposition party BJP demanding President's rule in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra showed purported photographs of the charred bodies of the victims, asserting they reflected the "death of humanity" in West Bengal.

He also referred to the details of autopsy reports published in the media which claimed the victims were mercilessly beaten up before being set ablaze.

"The entire episode was akin to Nazi concentration camp. These are revenge killings by a political party. For settling their political scores, innocent women and children were killed," Patra alleged.

Claiming that more than 200 BJP workers were killed in the state by supporters of the Trinamool Congress, he said,”This is Bengal files of political killings and revenge. Mamata Banerjee is showing no mamata (affection) but acting like nirmam (cruel) … We should rename her Nirmam Banerjee as she doesn't have an ounce of mamata."

Patra also took a dig at Banerjee's Birbhum visit, saying "Didi is going for haj after getting 100 people killed", a snide reference to a Hindi proverb about a person acting saintly after committing innumerable sins .

The BJP leader claimed welcome arches were erected for the TMC supremo's visit to the village, an act he called "insensitive and shameless".

