Biren Singh sworn in as member of 12th Manipur Assembly

Caretaker Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was sworn in as a Member of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at the Assembly Hall in Imphal, earlier on Monday.
The term of the outgoing Assembly is due to expire on March 19.
Biren Singh on Friday resigned from his post and the Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge.
