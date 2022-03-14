Biren Singh sworn in as member of 12th Manipur Assembly

Biren Singh sworn in as member of 12th Manipur Assembly

The term of the outgoing Assembly is due to expire on March 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 14 2022, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 13:55 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @NBirenSingh

Caretaker Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was sworn in as a Member of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at the Assembly Hall in Imphal, earlier on Monday.

Biren Singh on Friday resigned from his post and the Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge.

 

