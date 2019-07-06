BJP alleges worker killed for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

A BJP worker has been allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

While the state BJP leadership alleged that he was beaten to death by TMC cadres for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', the local TMC leadership has denied the allegation.

The BJP worker Krishna Debnath, resident of Swarupganj in Nadia, was called out of his house on Wednesday night by some people and is missing since then.

According to district police sources, Debnath was later found in critical condition with severe injuries. He was rushed to government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late on Friday night.

Debnath’s family members alleged that he was called out by three persons and have named them as accused in their complaint.

“Krishna Debnath has been murdered by TMC for chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' and working for the BJP. The days of Mamata Banerjee’s violent politics are numbered,” Union Minister Babul Supriyo said.

However, local TMC Leader Sirajul Seikh denied the allegation and said that his party has nothing to do with the incident.

“The TMC has nothing to do with it. There is also no connection between the incident and chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'. These are nothing but baseless allegations raised by the BJP to gain political mileage,” said Seikh.

District police sources said that the motive behind the murder is still not clear.