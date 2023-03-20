BJP can't set definition of patriotism: JD(U) president

BJP cannot set definition of patriotism and treason: JD(U) president

Speaking to reporters in Parliament complex after another day of the ongoing budget session was curtailed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2023, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 18:20 ist
Janata Dal United (JDU) National President Lalan Singh addresses a press conference at Party office in Patna on Monday. Credit: IANS Photo

Janata Dal (United) president Lalan Singh on Monday blamed the BJP for the impasse in Parliament and asserted that the ruling party cannot decide the definition of patriotism and treason they way it deems fit.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament complex after another day of the ongoing budget session was curtailed, he defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Britain, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also earlier targeted opposition parties on foreign soil.

Also Read — In Bihar assembly, Nitish gives BJP a piece of his mind

"If your leader speaks against the opposition, then it is patriotism, but if Rahul Gandhi says something, it is treason. The BJP cannot decide the definition of patriotism and treason," the Lok Sabha MP said.

The Bihar leader claimed that the BJP was deliberately stalling proceedings in the two Houses as it does not want important issues to be discussed in Parliament.

The second part of the budget session has been a washout so far since it began on March 13 as the BJP has been demanding Gandhi's apology for "insulting" India during his visit abroad and allegedly seeking foreign intervention in the country.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have been protesting in Parliament demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Janata Dal (United)
BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Bihar
India News

