BJP leader Mukul Roy to meet Mamata Banerjee, likely rejoin TMC

There is no official confirmation of the meeting, or Roy's 'ghar wapsi' to Trinamool Congress, yet

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2021, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 14:14 ist
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid speculation of rumblings within the Bengal BJP, party national vice-president Mukul Roy will meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

Analysts firmly believe that talks of "ghar wapsi" are on between him and the Trinamool Congress supremo. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Reports said Roy skipped a key BJP meeting, as newly-appointed Leader of Opposition and fellow turncoat Suvendu Adhikari went to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Recently, Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee had visited Mukul Roy's wife's in hospital. She is recovering from Covid-19.

More details awaited.

 

 

West Bengal
Mukul Roy
Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool Congress
BJP

