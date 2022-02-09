No hijab ban in schools in BJP-ruled Bihar, Tripura

BJP-ruled Bihar, Tripura don't plan to ban hijab in schools

The education minister of BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Govind Singh Thakur also said the state is not considering introducing uniforms

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 09 2022, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 22:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

After the Karnataka government led by Basavaraj Bommai banned hijab and took the step to introduce a uniform dress code in education institutions, violence and tense situations are rising in the state.

While the Opposition parties have shown disagreement towards this decision, BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh following the steps of Karnataka also imposed a uniform dress code.

Meanwhile, some BJP led states have not shown complete support for the hijab ban. Bihar and Tripura governments have no plans to introduce a uniform dress code.

Bihar Education Minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary told The Indian Express, “We have no such problem (Karnataka-like) in Bihar.”

On the Hijab controversy, BJP national spokesman Guru Prakash Paswan told the publication, “Educational institutions are meant for the development of one’s own mind…Veil is not part of our culture.”

Similar to Bihar, Tripura Education Minister and BJP leader Ratan Lal Nath denied plans of having a uniform dress code. “This might be an issue in some states, but for our state, this (wearing hijab) is not…Our government is committed to offering quality education to students. This is not directly related to that. We are not interested at all to give importance to this”, he told the publication.

The education minister of BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Govind Singh Thakur also said the state is not considering introducing uniforms.

“The Constitution gives each Indian a right to follow any religion. But bringing such discussions to educational institutions is a sad state of politics,” said Maharashtra School Education minister Varsha Gaikwad, adding, “This makes one wonder if this politicisation is for Uttar Pradesh elections just because there is nothing else to talk about. The video that went viral today where a mob of boys charged at a hijab-wearing girl was really disturbing. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure all students are safe in educational institutions.”

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has called this BJP’s attempt to “saffronise” education. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla said, “The BJP always tries to make issues out of non-issues.”

Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News
Tripura
Bihar
Hijab row
Hijab protest
Hijab

