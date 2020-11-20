BJP seeks central intervention in Malda blast case

The West Bengal BJP leadership on Friday demanded the Centre’s intervention in the incident of a blast at a plastic factory in Malda district.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that Bengal had turned into a hub of illegal bomb making factory under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government. Six persons died in the incident on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that his party had no faith in the state police as it would hush up the case, adding that Central intervention was required to bring out the truth.

“We firmly believe that only an investigation by a Central agency will bring out the truth in this case. We don’t have any faith in the state police as they would only hush up the matter,” said Ghosh. He also said that the culprits behind the incident must be nabbed and brought to justice.

Ghosh further alleged that under the TMC, bomb blasts had become regular incidents in the state and asked why were there bomb blasts every other day in Bengal under the TMC regime.

“Every other day, there is a bomb blast in the state. Bengal has turned into a hub of illegal bomb making factory under the TMC Government,” said Ghosh.

He also said that BJP never wanted to topple an elected government and, like everyone else, wanted it to complete its five year term.

“Our party never demanded President’s rule in Bengal . We will come to power in the state by democratically winning in the Assembly elections next year,” said Ghosh.

Earlier BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that his party would write to the Centre seeking an NIA probe into the Malda blast case.

Reacting to Ghosh’s comment, state minister Bratya Basu said that the BJP was trying to communalise the incident ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

“BJP wants to create communal polarisation in Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. A few years ago there was a blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat where some people died and many got injured. We did not try to find any terror aspect of the incident,” said Basu.