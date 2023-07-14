BJP workers scuffle with police in Bengal

BJP workers scuffled with the police in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district during their agitation against alleged electoral malpractices in the recently concluded panchayat elections, an officer said on Friday.

Police claimed a few personnel were injured in a scuffle which took place when they attempted to lift a blockade by BJP workers near Akaipur railway station on Thursday.

A police vehicle was also damaged in the incident, he said.

Also Read: Police, administration under Mamata govt not listening to people’s grievances, alleges BJP MP

Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur participated in a protest march at Akaipur, alleging rigging by TMC workers during the July 8 panchayat elections.

After the minister left the area, some protesters blocked the road near Akaipur railway station.

When police tried to lift the blockade, the agitators scuffled with the law enforcers, leading to injuries, the police officer said.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, he said.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the site after the incident to maintain peace, he added.

Local BJP leader Pradeep Banerjee claimed that no party leader was present when the incident took place.

"Agitated with police inaction seen during the panchayat polls, a few locals attacked the law enforcers and broke the glass of their vehicle," he said.