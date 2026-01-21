<p>Bengaluru: Notwithstanding Karnataka government's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/only-conditional-permission-given-for-matches-at-chinnaswamy-stadium-g-parameshwara-3866462">conditional support</a>, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, pointing to unspecified "grey areas", remained reluctant to play their home matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is undergoing massive renovation work.</p><p>Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad, while elaborating on the steps taken to meet the conditional nod to host matches at the stadium, admitted that the Bengaluru franchise had some "apprehension" about playing matches in the city.</p>.RCB mulls AI cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium .<p>Though Prasad didn't elaborate on the RCB's apprehension, the franchise released a statement expressing their specific concern.</p><p>"While our desire is always to play at our home ground, in front of our ardent fans, we want to be thorough in our commitment to understand further the conditions applicable to host matches here and the measures taken to ensure fans' safety protocols are met," RCB stated even as they welcomed the Karnataka government’s decision to allow matches at Chinnaswamy and appreciated KSCA’s efforts. </p><p>"From our preliminary conversations, there are still a few grey areas that need to be looked into, and we are considering these parameters and inputs from all stakeholders before arriving at a responsible decision for the team and our fans,” added RCB, who have reportedly zeroed in on Mumbai and Raipur for their home matches.</p><p>Prasad, while asking the RCB to play all their home matches at Chinnaswamy, categorically stated that the ball was in the franchise's court. The former India pacer also hoped RCB engage with the government for smooth conduct of the matches just as KSCA has over the last few weeks.</p><p>"So far, it has been only one-sided. It is also the responsibility of the RCB to take this dialogue forward and play here rather than take the game away from Bengaluru."</p><p>"They have grown to this level only because of having played in Bengaluru and Bengaluru crowd. So, I have asked them to come and play here."</p><p>The KSCA officials held meetings with CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, who formed an Expert Committee under Greater Bengaluru Authority chairman Maheshwar Rao to look into the implementation of the Justice Michael D'Cunha panel's recommendations. </p><p>The D'Cunha panel was tasked with investigating the June 4 stampede that left 11 fans dead and several more injured during RCB's victory celebrations.</p><p>On Saturday, the state Home Department had permitted KSCA to host international and IPL matches at Chinnaswamy, provided they met certain conditions in a time-bound manner.</p><p><strong>Structural changes</strong></p><p>The KSCA has undertaken work to make structural changes to the Chinnaswamy Stadium to meet the conditions set by the Expert Committee.</p><p>The number of gates on the Queen's Road will be restricted to two, with each having a 6-meter width to ensure smooth movement of spectators in and out of the stadium and avoid traffic congestion. </p><p>Several existing structures will be flattened to create holding areas for the crowd within the stadium's premises, while ramps and lifts have been planned at various vantage points to avoid crowding. Even the B ground, where the NCA was located, and the tennis courts would be utilised to hold the crowd during match days. </p>