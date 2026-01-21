Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026: Reluctant to play in Bengaluru, RCB points to 'grey areas'

Though Prasad didn't elaborate on the RCB's apprehension, the franchise released a statement expressing their specific concern.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 16:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 16:32 IST
BengaluruCricketKarnatakaIPLRCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us