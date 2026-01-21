Menu
Homeworld

Karachi fire: 30 bodies found in a single shop, death roll rises to 61

The fire broke out in the basement of the Gul Shopping Plaza, a wholesale and retail market, and quickly spread to the rest of the building in the Saddar area on the night of January 17.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 16:35 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 16:35 IST
World newsPakistanKarachi

