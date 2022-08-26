Both houses of Bihar legislature adjourned sine die

Both houses of Bihar legislature adjourned sine die

The final day was marked by the election of RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as the speaker of the assembly

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Aug 26 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 15:37 ist

Both houses of the state legislature in Bihar were on Friday adjourned sine die, bringing to a close the special session in which the 'Mahagathbandhan' government proved its majority.

The final day was marked by the election of RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as the speaker of the assembly.

In the legislative council, the party's former state unit chief Ramchandra Purbe got elected as the vice chairman.

On Thursday, Devesh Chandra Thakur of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was elected as chairman of the Upper House.

The ruling coalition proved its majority on the floor on Wednesday amid a walkout by the BJP, which was ousted from power as a result of the dramatic political realignment that took place earlier this month. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bihar

What's Brewing

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 