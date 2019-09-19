BPSC member booked for seeking Rs 30L for DSP’s post

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) has booked a member of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Ram Kishore Singh, for allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh from a candidate who was to face the interview after clearing Mains examination.

Singh, who was a BJP MLC, before being appointed a member of the BPSC in 2014, resigned few hours before an FIR was registered against him and his associate Parmeshwar Rai.

Though Singh has denied the charge, the Vigilance sleuths have informed the court that they have his voice samples and call details records in which Singh and Rai could be heard dealing with a successful candidate. “Singh is heard asking the prospective candidate to hand over the amount to Rai, who was ‘his trusted aide’. The deal, which started with Rs 30 lakh, was eventually clinched for Rs 25 lakh in which Rs 24 lakh was to be given in advance and the rest Rs 1 lakh after the result (for DSP’s post) was declared,” said the source.

Before lodging an FIR against the two accused, the Vigilance officials sent the voice samples of Singh and Rai to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, which confirmed that the voice had matched.

Hours before he was booked, Singh resigned as BPSC member citing “personal reasons”. However, his resignation has not been accepted yet. “I have been framed by my own men who were not happy ever since I was appointed as BPSC member,” said Singh, whose tenure would have otherwise ended in 2020.

“The FIR has been forwarded to the Vigilance court,” said a senior official of the VIB.