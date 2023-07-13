Brahmaputra cross danger levels in Assam, over 41,000 affected by floods

The Brahmaputra crossed danger levels at Neamatighat and Dhubri in Assam as over 41,000 people remained affected by floods in 10 districts on Thursday.

Two other rivers, the Beki and the Disang also crossed the danger levels inundating many villages.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday evening said that 179 villages in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Tinsukia remained affected due to the floods. The deluge also affected 2,211 hectares of crop lands in the state.

Also Read | Assam flood: over 35,000 people in relief camps, 4.88 lakh affected

Dhemaji and Chirang were the worst hit districts due to the floods, it said. A total of 2,731 flood affected people had taken shelter in relief camps in Chirang and Tinsukia districts.

Roads, bridges, culverts and embankments have been breached due to the floods. Parts of the Kaziranga National Park, the largest home of the prized one-horned rhinos, also remained inundated forcing many wild animals to rush to higher lands.



Assam is witnessing the second wave of flood in this monsoon. The first wave that hit the state last month affected over five lakh people in 19 districts and resulted in the death of seven persons. The Brahmaputra, the largest river, also crossed the danger level last month.

