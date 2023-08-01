BSF inspector arrested with 32 liquor bottles

BSF inspector arrested with 32 liquor bottles

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

PTI
PTI, Khagaria,
  • Aug 01 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 15:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector was arrested in Bihar's Khagaria district after 32 liquor bottles were found in his possession, police said on Tuesday.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Talking to reporters, Nilesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mansi Police Station, said, "Acting on a tip-off, police raided a premise in Mansi area and arrested Alok Kumar Ravi, a BSF Inspector, and seized 32 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor from his possession. The accused, a resident of Kadhagola, Katihar district, was arrested under various sections of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act''.

Ravi is posted with the 76 Battalion of BSF at Kishanganj, he said, adding further investigation is on.

The prohibition law was enforced in Bihar in April 2016, banning the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BSF
Bihar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Antarctica missing sea ice chunk bigger than Greenland

Antarctica missing sea ice chunk bigger than Greenland

Kolkata people may witness 'supermoon' on Tuesday

Kolkata people may witness 'supermoon' on Tuesday

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

Almost taken for a ride

Almost taken for a ride

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

 