BSP seeks capital punishment for Hathras rapists

PTI
PTI, Rishikesh,
  • Oct 01 2020, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 17:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The BSP on Thursday demanded capital punishment for the rapists and killers of the Hathras Dalit woman.

The party also sought the dismissal of police personnel responsible for cremating her in the dead of night.

A BSP delegation led by BSP’s Rishikesh senior vice-president, Pankaj Jatav, met SDM Varun Chaudhary and handed a memorandum addressed to the President, demanding the hanging of the perpetrators of the crime.

The party also demanded the dismissal of police personnel responsible for cremating the rape victim in the dead of night, Jatav said.

BSP
Uttar Pradesh
Capital Punishment
rape

