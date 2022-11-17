C V Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor

C V Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor

His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 17 2022, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 21:02 ist

C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July. 

West Bengal
Governor
India News

