Calcutta HC modifies its order over Durga Puja pandals

The High Court said that dhak players would be allowed inside the no entry zones of the pandals

Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Oct 21 2020, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 21:09 ist
The move comes following a review petition filed by prominent puja organisers in Kolkata on Tuesday that cited “practical problems” in executing the court’s order. Credit: PTI Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday partially modified its order regarding community Durga Pujas and stated that dhak (musical instrument) players will be allowed inside the no entry zones of the pandals.

The division bench of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee made the modifications after hearing a petition submitted by the Forum for Durgotsab, urging the High Court to review its earlier order. The High Court, however, retained its earlier order declaring all Durga Puja pandals across the state as no entry zones.

“The High Court said that dhak players would be allowed inside the no entry zones. In case of big pujas, 45 persons can enter the pandal at a time and a list of 60 persons can be given (to police) in advance. As for small pujas, 30 persons can enter the pandal at one time and a list of 45 persons can be given (to the police in advance),” Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the counselor of the petitioner, who earlier filed the PIL, told DH.

The lawyer, appearing for the forum for Durgotsab, requested the court that since Durga Puja is the biggest festival for Bengalis, the number of people who can enter the pandal during “anjali” and “sandhi puja” be increased.

