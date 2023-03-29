Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into alleged attack on Union MoS Nisith Pramanik's convoy

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into alleged attack on Nisith Pramanik's convoy

A division bench of Calcutta High Court, of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay, on Tuesday, directed CBI investigation into the incident of attack on the convoy of Nisith Pramanik, Union minister of state, home affairs.

A petition had been filed by Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s MLA and leader of the Opposition in state’s assembly, concerning the incident that had taken place on February 25, this year.

Adhikari, in the petition, had alleged that two persons, with names disclosed in the petition, had in a public gathering instigated the workers belonging to the ruling party of the state to prevent the movement of the minister, or workers belonging to leading opposition party

On the said date the minister’s car and convoy – when he was visiting his constituency – was attacked. The workers of the ruling party, it was further alleged, began pelting stones and hurled bombs at the convoy, and attacked the workers of the leading party in Opposition who were with the minister.

The petition alleged that police personnel present at the spot took no step to stop the perpetrators. Besides, the petition also alleged that the incident was part of a larger conspiracy to commit bodily harm to the minister.

Taking cognizance of facts related to the incident, the court observed that for fair, unbiased and neutral investigation, the investigation should be carried out by an independent agency, and transferred the two cases concerning the incident, to the CBI.