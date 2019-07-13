CBI books former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki

The CBI has booked former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki for alleged corruption in awarding contracts worth Rs 3.20 crore for a government project in 2003, officials said Friday.

The agency has alleged that Tuki, then minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies in Arunachal Pradesh, had colluded with his brother Nabam Tagam to siphon off illegal gratification received for the contracts given to developing two parking places in Nirjulee and Naharlagun in the state worth Rs 61.43 lakh and Rs 2.60 crore.

Tuki was the chief minister of the state during 2011-16.

His brother Nabam Tagam, N N Osik, the then director civil supplies, and the then chief manager United Commercial Bank Sohrab Ali Hazarika have also been booked, the officials said.

It is alleged that Osik paid illegal gratification of Rs 30 lakh, which were credited in his account in Itanagar branch of the United Commercial Bank.

The cheque was issued in the name of Tuki and was later changed to "yourself", the agency alleged.

It said Hazarika, as the branch manager, helped to get the amount credited in Tuki's account and did not obtain any authorisation for alterations made in the cheque beneficiary.

The name of the account holder in the bank records was also "obliterated" and were replaced with T Nabam in the specimen signature card. A picture of Tuki's brother Nabam Tagam was also put on the specimen signature card.

However, in the agency enquiry, it surfaced that the account was indeed in the name of Tuki and his specimen signatures were on the account opening form.

The agency has booked all the accused of criminal conspiracy, forgery, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.