CBI files three more FIRs, total 31 cases registered regarding post-poll violence in Bengal

Stepping up its activity in probing the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the CBI has registered 31 cases so far. According to sources in the Central agency, it has registered three fresh FIRs in relation to the cases.

“The FIR has been registered at Nandigram in West Medinipur district and at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district,” a senior CBI official said.

The development assumes significance as the Central agency had lodged nine cases on August 26.

The CBI has set up four units comprising seven officers each to investigate the cases of post-poll violence. Each unit is headed by an officer holding a Joint Director rank.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal following a scathing report by an NHRC committee that was critical of the role of the State Government and accused the State Police of inaction.

“The allegation is of police inaction. Report submitted by the Committee throws some light on this and police having not properly responded to all the issues raised and trying to downplay the same, it certainly needs investigation by an independent agency,” stated the Calcutta High Court order.

It further stated while “heinous crimes” such as murder and rape will be investigated by the CBI, other cases will be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising of three IPS officers.

“In some cases, even after registration of FIR, the observation by the State is that these may result in ‘no case’. This shows pre-determined mind to take the investigation into a particular direction,” stated the order.

The High Court further stated that the investigation conducted by the CBI and the SIT will be court-monitored and it will view any obstruction into the investigation very seriously.

While the BJP had claimed that scores of its workers were killed in post-poll violence unleashed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after it came to power for the third time, the TMC has dubbed the claims as politically motivated.